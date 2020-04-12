New water facility for north-east town

Scottish Water has applied to build a new wastewater pumping station in a north-east town.

The facility would be built on land near Ellon.

In addition to the station, they will be creating access towards it, along with fencing and a control kiosk.

The site sits across from Blairythan Terrace in Foveran.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is currently an open space, so Scottish Water has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for planning permission,

In planning documents, they state that these works will provide extra sewage capacity for any new housing developments.

They said: “Blairythan Terrace (Foveran) Septic Tank is currently operating at capacity.

“A growth project has been promoted to meet the wastewater needs of the settlement and provide capacity for additional housing development identified with in the Local Development Plan.”