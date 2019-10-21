New warning signs for ‘extremely dangerous’ stretch of north-east beach

Signage is due to be erected on a north-east beach warning the public to take care when visiting.

Aberdeen City Council said it has been made aware of erosion at the dunes at Murcar beach, not far from the Donmouth, and is working to determine ownership of the land to take “appropriate action”.

Visitors to the beach have raised concerns, with one dog walker claiming it has been “extremely dangerous” for many months.

Jim Strachan, 75, from Pitcaple, who walks his two dogs along the beach, said visitors could be in “trouble” when the tide changes.

He added: “To find a safe exit you would have to turn back along the beach and find a suitable part of the high banking, where you could scramble up.

“To avoid walking on the golf course, you are then faced with making your way back, using the narrowest trodden path, inches from the edge of the high banking.

“The council and authorities should be more proactive with large signage, informing visitors of the dangers when the tide is coming in.

“Without a doubt more is needed to slow the erosion of the banking, using concrete blocks and large granite boulders.”

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents Bridge of Don, said he was aware of the issue as he walks his own dog there.

He said: “I have spoken to officers in the past about this and it is down to ownership. Once we can identify who owns it, we can possibly get them to do something about it.

“All we can do at the moment is to put up signs.

“Usually the dog walkers do know the problems there and try to steer clear of the area itself.”

It comes following emergency action taken in mid-July to close a 500m section of nearby Aberdeen beach – to prevent members of the public from becoming trapped by the tide – due to considerable sand erosion caused by storms.

Earlier this week the Evening Express revealed council bosses have said there has been “no significant change” to the situation at Aberdeen beach, adding the sand levels continue to be monitored.

John Wheeler, convener of the operational delivery committee, said the beach is “unlikely” to reopen during the winter due to the worsening weather but said officers are monitoring the situation and will open it as soon as they can.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the erosion of the dunes at Murcar and we are currently determining ownership of the land so that appropriate action can be taken.

“In the meantime, as a matter of safety, we are erecting signage advising people to take precautions while visiting the area.”