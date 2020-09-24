New walk-through coronavirus centre opens on site of former Aberdeen barracks

A new walk-through coronavirus testing centre has opened in Aberdeen.

The new facility has been installed on the site of the former Aberdeen barracks, in the Aberdeen University’s Roy Strathdee building.

It has been provided by the UK Government as part of a national drive to make testing centres more accessible.

The new site will offer pre-booked tests and can be accessed without a car.

The Roy Strathdee building is located on Don Street and was once home to the University Officer Training Corps.

A fire tore through the building on Bonfire Night last year, destroying part of it.

There is now plans to install 86 new flats on the site.

Anyone being tested at the facility will be required to not travel there by taxi or public transport and follow public health measures.

Testing at the new site started today, with appointments made available each day at nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect.

Baroness Dido Harding, interim executive chairwoman of the National Institute for Health Protection, said: “Our new walkthrough sites offer communities better access to coronavirus testing, so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“This new site is part of our ongoing work to expand testing across the UK to deliver 500,000 tests a day by the end of October.

“Please book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid added: “The UK Government is committed to helping all parts of the UK fight coronavirus and providing people in Scotland with testing facilities.

“This new walk-through centre in Aberdeen city centre, funded by the UK Government, will play a key part in tackling the virus in the north-east of Scotland, and joins our existing drive-through facility at Aberdeen Airport.

“Testing will play a vital part over the coming months, helping to manage local outbreaks and protect livelihoods. This walk-through centre will help people in Aberdeen get tested quickly.

“As I saw for myself when I toured our Inverness and Aberdeen drive-through centres this month, these sites are not possible without the hard work of many people, and I would like to thank everyone involved in getting this new centre open.”

The testing centre is being operated in partnership with Mitie and will offer self-administered tests.