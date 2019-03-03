New videos feature inspiring north-east social entrepreneurs

A volunteer organisation has released a collection of short videos of inspiring north-east social entrepreneurs.

The videos from the Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations (ACVO) are now available on YouTube.

Based on popular TED Talks-style videos, the venture allows groups that are part of the organisation to share ideas based on the theme of health and wellbeing.

Filmed at the sold-out Enterprising Third Sector conference in October last year, the videos cover a variety of different topics, including how to reimagine city spaces to be welcoming to all and improving public transport for those with dementia.

North-east charities and groups Absafe, Inspire, Business Pastors, Sheddocksley Baptist Church and Go Upstream all provided speakers.

Kaja Czuchnicka, partnership and enterprise officer at ACVO, who organised the event, said “We are truly fortunate to have so many wonderful third sector organisations contributing to the health and wellbeing of people of Aberdeen and providing support.”