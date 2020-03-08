New van helps charity offer support to north-east families

A north-east charity is planning to expand its operations to help more families across the city.

AberNecessities, which is run by mother and daughter team Michelle Herd and Danielle Flecher-Horn, was founded around a year ago.

The charity supports underprivileged people and helped 300 children and their families in December with essential items such as nappies, clean clothes and even beds.

It has now been given a van by Apex Tubular to help them distribute items to those in need.

Reflecting on the charity’s success during its first year, AberNecessities founder Danielle said: “The way the community has come together is just great.

“We never anticipated the tidal wave of support that we have received.

“It’s the way Aberdeen should be; everyone coming together to help our most vulnerable.”

“Something about our goal has really galvanised the community, and it’s great to see so many people getting involved to contribute what they can.”

When the charity first started out, it solely provided nappies for babies, but due to support from the community, it is now able to provide clothes, bedding, shoes and baby formula to children.

The donation of the van means the charity can quickly distribute a greater amount of urgently needed material.

Jim Geddie, owner of Apex Tubular, said: “After speaking to Danielle and Michelle at AberNecessities, I was surprised and shocked to hear about the struggles many young families and babies are having in Aberdeen, which I would consider to be an affluent city

“As a result, I felt I should try to help the charity to make their work easier so they can assist more people. Hopefully by providing the van it has helped the AberNecessities team do this.”

Danielle added: “The van has been a total game-changer.

“It’s altered the way we approach the movement of supplies between our drop-off points and allows us to get them out to the children who need it faster than ever.

“We’re going to keep supporting families and giving a voice to our youngest and most vulnerable people in the city.

“We plan to continue to grow so we can support each other as best we can.”

She added: “I’m excited to see what the future holds for AberNecessities as we continue to expand and hopefully are able to help more children and families than ever this year.”