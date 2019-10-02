New ultrafast broadband service to be rolled out across Aberdeen

An ultrafast fibre broadband service will be rolled out across Aberdeen next year.

The Fibre To The Premises (FTTP) network run by Openreach, part of the BT group, runs fibre cables directly to properties, giving households and businesses faster download speeds.

Fibre optic cables traditionally run as far as green cabinets built on streets, where they are then linked up with copper wires providing the service to properties.

However, the new FTTP network being rolled out across the UK does not need copper cable and is now directly linked up to the buildings instead.

Openreach has announced Aberdeen has been included in its multi-billion-pound Fibre First programme, which involves delivering full fibre technology to more than 22,000 homes and businesses every week.

Andrew Hepburn, Openreach’s director of major programmes in Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing future-proof broadband infrastructure to thousands of homes and businesses in Aberdeen.

“Our engineers are about to begin a detailed survey of the city and we plan to start building the network next summer.

“Our intention is to build quickly, efficiently and with minimal disruption to people in Aberdeen.

”We already have a significant ultrafast network in the city, with 13,000 city premises now able to connect to our Gfast technology, on top of 96.5% already having access to a superfast service.

“We’re excited about taking this next logical step forward.”

A full-fibre connection can offer much faster average speeds of one gigabit per second (Gbps) and allows more people in the same household to connect to the internet on their devices at the same time.