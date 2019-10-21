New TV series will feature people finding out about their gran’s sex lives

A new TV series is looking for people in the north-east willing to discuss sex and relationships with their grandmother.

Talking Sex with Gran, a new series planned for BBC Scotland, is looking for young people – aged between 18 and 30 – to sit down with older relatives and have a frank and open conversation.

Topics will include first kisses, first love and first time having sex with the aim to get both generations talking openly.

The production company said: “The idea is to get generations from different eras to openly discuss what they can learn from each other and aren’t embarrassed to talk about sex and relationships openly.

“We’re also looking to speak to grans who would be interested in taking part by having this conversation with their grandchild to see how much sex and relationships have changed over time and whether they can impart any knowledge or learn anything new from their grandchild about modern day dating.”

If you or anyone you know is interested, contact FineStripe on 0141 440 6992 or email talkingsex@finestripe.com