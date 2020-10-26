New TV series wants to help north-east residents make money from neglected or hidden treasures

A new TV series featuring an auction expert is searching for north-east people who are looking to clear out their home or downsize.

Clear Out Cash In is fronted by expert auctioneer, Angus Ashworth, and the producers of the show are looking to chat with people who are downsizing or need to clear out a property.

Every clearance can uncover treasures, such as Persian rugs gathering dust in the garage, wedding crystal hidden in the loft, valuable heirlooms tucked away long forgotten – even fossils and rare collectables. Items of value are later sold at auction.

The series has been filming across the UK this year and several collections have already netted five-figure sums for their lucky owners, who had no idea they were sitting on a gold mine.

Presenter and Yorkshire auctioneer Angus Ashworth said: “I’m so delighted to be part of this new series. Clearing houses is something of a passion but equally, I can’t wait to meet new people and hear their stories as we explore the contents of the houses, hopefully unearthing some hidden gems.

“It’s amazing what treasures can be found in amongst the clutter or hiding in an attic. If they’re there, we’ll find them.

“It’s a privilege to be invited into people’s homes and I’m sure there are lots of people out there who need help with a clearance – so please get in touch, we’d love to hear from you and have a chat.”

If you would like to take part in Clear Out Cash In get in touch with takepart@clearout.tv or call 0141 300 3214 for an initial chat.