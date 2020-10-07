New transport initiative launched for north-east communities

A new initiative offering free community transport has been launched in the north-east today.

The Be-Link’D pilot scheme has been set up by the Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus to meet the needs of people in rural communities who cannot access public transport.

It is available Monday-Friday, with the first pick-up at 9am and the final drop-off at 3.30pm.

Buchan community planning officer Maureen Stephen described the pilot as “a fantastic opportunity to try to meet the transport needs of our rural communities”.

She said: “We know that a lack of transport contributes to people’s feelings of isolation, so in these challenging times, enabling people to stay connected is more important than ever.

“The key to the project’s success will be in clearly demonstrating that there is sufficient support within the community to make the service financially sustainable.”

Clients who are already registered with the Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus for the T4U service will not be eligible to use the new scheme.

Jayne Fraser, finance manager with Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus said: “We are delighted to be involved with this pilot because it fits well with the services already being provided by our organisation.

“This is also an exciting opportunity for us to work more closely with other service providers. All the required adaptations to our buses have been undertaken to allow people to travel safely and we are looking forward to welcoming our new passengers.”