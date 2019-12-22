New training to help young people in north-east with mental health problems

New training is being rolled out to give emergency workers and voluntary staff in the north-east more guidance to help young people experiencing mental health problems.

Aberdeenshire’s Getting it Right for Every Child (GIRFEC) group brings together police, health, social work, education and voluntary staff.

Now, it is aiming to make sure all staff members who work with children and young people have more regular access to relevant training.

The group will oversee the launch of modules covering topics such as bereavement, self-harm, anxiety and low mood to make sure the right training is in place for workers who help young people experiencing problems.

Aberdeenshire Council’s principal educational psychologist Carron Douglas said: “There will be three options, depending on the level and nature of contact an employee has with young people.

“For example, for those who work in school offices an online training module will be available from early next year.

“Colleagues who have more in-depth relationships with young people, such as class teachers, will be equipped with a series of modules on topics like bereavement, self-harm, anxiety and low mood.

“They will also have access to mental health first aid training which we have already begun to deliver.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The group came as a result of Aberdeenshire Council’s Children’s Services Plan, launched in 2017.

Carron added: “Mental health is a strategic priority for Aberdeenshire Council and our partners. It is one of five priorities in our children’s services plan.

“This new offering is about doing as much as we can to ensure colleagues across Aberdeenshire are equipped as well as possible.”

Relationship support charity The Spark represents part of GIRFEC’s mental health group.

North region lead Emma Cameron said: “We want to ensure everyone working and volunteering with children and young people know this training exists so they can become more confident in this area.”