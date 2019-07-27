Blooming good places to explore in the north-east as wildflower trails are unveiled

New wildflower trails have been unveiled in Scotland – including two in the north-east.

Five different trails, which are designed to benefit Scotland’s vital pollinators, have opened across Scotland, including Forvie National Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire and St Cyrus in Angus.

They are at Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) reserves and are short and easily accessible.

Information signs along the paths give details about the different pollinators and wildflowers.

David Pickett, SNH’s Forvie reserve manager, said: “The trail at Forvie gives visitors a wonderful welcome to the reserve.

“The whole visitor centre is surrounded by wildflowers.

“We planted about 20 species of meadow flowers, as well as creating deadwood piles, planting fish boxes with wildflowers and creating a living wall.”

For information on pollinators, visit https://bit.ly/2Oh0a8E