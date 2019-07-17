New toy shop to open in Aberdeen shopping centre

A new two-storey toy shop is set to open in Aberdeen.

The Entertainer will move into a unit in the Bon Accord centre, next to Marks & Spencer.

And work has already started to convert the former Miss Selfridge store, which closed earlier this year, into a wonderland for children.

The family-run business will join other new brands in the Bon Accord including Deichmann and Elegance Brow and Beauty, who are both undergoing their fit-outs now.

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord centre manager, said, “Adding such a reputable family focused retailer will further expand the mix of retailers already available.

“2019 has been an exciting year at Bon Accord, with positive footfall, new lettings and a growing array of retailers.”

Andrew Milner-Walker, head of property at The Entertainer, said: “We are delighted to have found a great location at Bon Accord, Aberdeen.

“We are looking forward to adding an exciting new toy shop to the centre where shoppers can find all the latest toys and games.”