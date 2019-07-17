New toy shop to open in Aberdeen shopping centre

A new two-storey toy shop is set to open in Aberdeen.

The Entertainer will move into a unit in the Bon Accord centre, next to Marks & Spencer.

And work has already started to convert the former Miss Selfridge store, which closed earlier this year, into a wonderland for children.

The family-run business will join other new brands to the Bon Accord including Jack Wills, which opened last month and Deichmann and Elegance Brow and Beauty who are both undergoing their fit outs now.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord centre manager, said, “Adding such a reputable family focused retailer will further expand the mix of retailers already available.

“2019 has been an exciting year at Bon Accord, with positive footfall, new lettings and a growing array of retailers.”

Andrew Milner-Walker, head of property at The Entertainer, said: “We are delighted to have found a great location at Bon Accord, Aberdeen.

“We are looking forward to adding an exciting new toy shop to the centre where shoppers can find all the latest toys and games.”