A new toy shop is set to open in an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Toytown will open its doors at the former Argos unit in the Trinity Centre tomorrow.

Linda Stewart, manager of the centre, said: “Welcoming a major retailer such as Toytown is great news for the centre as it’ll increase our variety of offers and for the city as a toy shop is much needed, we are excited to welcome everyone down for their grand opening on Saturday.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter