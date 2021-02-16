Video: New tourism campaign launched to encourage people to visit north-east after Covid restrictions lifted

A new tourism campaign has been launched to encourage people to visit the north-east region after coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

VisitAberdeenshire launched the ‘Our Aberdeen is Your Aberdeen’ initiative this week to promote the city to potential visitors from other places in Scotland and from the north of England.

Local residents, as well as Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, have been starred in a video speaking about all the region has to offer.

A range of landmarks have been selected to show the diversity of attractions available for visitors, such as Aberdeen Art Gallery to the beach and Kirkhill Forest.

It is hoped that people may be able to come and visit again later this year.

© Chris Sumner/ DCT Media

Chris Foy, CEO at VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Cities like Aberdeen are feeling the significant loss of corporate business, and they will face particular challenges when travel restrictions lift.

“While consumer sentiment is very positive towards visiting rural locations, the urban environment is further down many priority lists. However, we are confident that the fresh sea air and wide-open spaces that Aberdeen boasts, along with its well managed and innovative attractions will provide a refreshing alternative to more congested cities.

“The stars of our campaign video help illuminate the best of what the city offers while providing the reassurance that we know visitors are seeking.”

Co-leader of Aberdeen City Council Jenny Laing added: “We at Aberdeen City Council wholeheartedly support this campaign which not only highlights all the many attractions that the city has to offer but also underlines that we will be very much open for business when coronavirus restrictions allow. Time and again we have shown our resilience as a city in the face of adversity and in many ways, Aberdeen is an example and inspiration to others when it comes to dealing with challenges head-on.

“I would encourage local people to get behind VisitAberdeenshire’s campaign and for visitors to come and see for themselves what our welcoming city has to offer.”

© Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Travel is currently not permitted under lockdown, and is also not permitted under levels three and four of the Scottish Government’s strategic framework where residents are only permitted to travel within their local authority area except for essential reasons such as school or work.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “When the UK opens up again for people to travel the city of Aberdeen should be on all our lists as a great place for a city break.

“Aberdeen welcomes visitors with open arms, and its people are ready and waiting to showcase it to all. Aberdeen Inspired is delighted to support Visit Aberdeenshire’s efforts in showcasing our great city of Aberdeen.”