New top cop appointed for North East division

A new chief superintendent will take over the running of police in the north-east next month.

George Macdonald will return to the North East Division after working in the Highlands & Islands for the past three years.

The officer, who began his career with Grampian Police in 1991, has undertaken a variety of roles including CID, intelligence and partnerships with the public, private and voluntary sectors.

He has also previously worked in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray before being promoted to divisional commander in 2017.

Chief superintendent Macdonald will replace the current North East Divisional Commander, Campbell Thomson, after he retires on August 14, following a 30-year- career in the north of Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Thomson joined Grampian Police in 1990, and has worked in roles including Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of CID for the legacy former Grampian force.

Following the formation of Police Scotland in 2013, he was appointed lead of the national Major Investigation teams responsible for investigating all of the homicides across Scotland.

Meanwhile, former Royal Marines Officer, chief superintendent Conrad Trickett has been appointed as the divisional commander for the Highlands & Islands.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Chief Superintendent Thomson for his service to both Grampian Police and Police Scotland over the past three decades.

“His professionalism, leadership and ability commands utmost respect across Scotland, while his dedication to the north-east has been outstanding. On behalf of the entire force, I wish him a long and very happy retirement.

“I am also delighted to confirm the appointments of both Chief Superintendent Macdonald and Chief Superintendent Trickett to North East and Highland & Islands Divisions. Both bring a wealth of diverse experience and knowledge to their respective areas, and share in Police Scotland’s collective focus of protecting the people of Scotland while inspiring our officers and staff.

“Maintaining public confidence in policing has never been so important, and as the force navigates its way through such a challenging time it is absolutely crucial that the right people are in place to ensure that local, community policing remains at the heart of what we do. I know both Divisional Commanders will serve our communities well.”