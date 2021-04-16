New DIY store set to open in Westhill next week

A trade and DIY store is set to open a new shop in Westhill next week, creating seven jobs.

Toolstation, which supplies tools and other materials, plans to open a new branch in Westhill on Monday, joining the two stores it already has in Aberdeen.

The new store will be located at Units 1 and 2, The Crescent, Prospect Road, Arnhall Business Park.

It will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

Customers will be able to purchase the essentials they need from the store directly, or utilise its online click and collect service.

The new store will have clear social distancing guidelines, with a member of staff stationed at the door to monitor queues.

Staff will also wear PPE.

Store manager Austin Bruce said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Westhill.

“We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”