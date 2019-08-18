New tools will help support people with dementia in north-east

Two new toolkits to support ethnic minority communities in Aberdeen have been launched.

The Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations (ACVO) put them together following more than a year’s worth of research into widening dementia support for people from European minority backgrounds.

The city has the highest proportion of people born outside the UK in Scotland, who face different barriers in accessing care.

Jane Russell, partnership manager at ACVO, said: “This project grew out of work we had previously done linking the third sector dementia support provision in the city.

“During that time we have realised that people from ethnic minorities are not seen accessing post-diagnostic support and community activities and we were keen to identify the reason why.

“We hope that these toolkits will be the first step in bridging this gap.”