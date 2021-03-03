A nurse has opened up a new Tesco Express after the store handed over over donations to the neonatal ward at the city hospital.

Store manager Amy Causer said she was delighted neonatal nurse Natalie Webster opened the new store on Castlegate in mid-February.

The new city centre store also donated healthcare and food items to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s Neonatal Unit.

Amy said: “We had one of the nurses open our new store and we donated bits and bobs to the neonatal unit.

“It was mainly hand creams, teas, coffees and other similar items.”

Amy said the main reason the store decided to support the Friends of the Neonatal Unit is because the charity is “close to their hearts”.

She said: “One of our colleagues has had someone who’s been in the unit, so we wanted to help them.”

The charity supports Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s Neonatal Unit, which looks after babies born sick or too early.

Some babies only spend a few days in the unit, while others may have to stay in the unit for a prolonged period of time. The charity supporters help to provide the extras to make life as comfortable as possible for families and their children.

The new Castlegate store has created 25 jobs in Aberdeen.

Amy, who previously worked in Tesco Express on Great Northern Road as its store manager, said the city centre shop has been really busy since it opened its doors last week.

She said: “The footfall is still really high even though we’re still in lockdown.

“I think it’s mainly due to the shop’s location – we’re situated just in front of one of the main bus stops.”