New temporary car park opens in north-east town

A new temporary car park has opened in a north-east town.

Aberdeenshire Council has created an area of car-parking within Baird Park in Stonehaven to make up for spaces lost at the beachfront.

Physical distancing measures along the beach at Stonehaven has meant space for vehicles has shrunk.

Protective mesh mats, barriers and signage have been installed in a small section of the park.

This will provide about 15 car parking spaces.

However, there will be no access for any other type of vehicle.

The local authority stated that the new parking will help those popping into the town centre on shopping trips.

The park being utilised for parking forms part of the council’s Spaces for People measures.