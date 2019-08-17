New teachers get on marks for north-east pupils

Dozens of newly-qualified teachers are set to take up new roles at schools across the north-east next week.

A total of 134 probationers will begin their teaching careers in Aberdeenshire classrooms this term – an increase from 126 last year.

To mark the end of the summer holidays, the new teachers attended an induction event at Meldrum Academy yesterday.

One of the teachers who will be stepping in front of the blackboard for the first time since qualifying is Liam Fuller.

The 26-year-old, who teaches history and modern studies at Inverurie Academy, said: “I am nervous because I just don’t know what to expect – but it’s been pretty great to meet everyone else.”

Liam, who is originally from Staffordshire but moved to Aberdeen 10 years ago, said that he was inspired by his teachers when he was young.

Liam added: “I was inspired by Miss Wilks when I was in school, who once came out of the little cupboard in her classroom dressed as a Viking and then the week after that as a Native American.

“I just thought it would be a really cool job to do. My classroom will be fun and educational.”

Another new teacher who is set to start her new role is Rebekah Wishart, 22.

She will be teaching Primary 1 and 2 at Pitfour School in Mintlaw.

Rebekah, who has moved from Glasgow to live in Maud, said: “I picked the option that means I could be sent anywhere.

“It is a really small school – which is really nice.

“Being rural is a big change – I am used to everything being at my fingertips.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman for the council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “This event is put on to get them settled in and just to sit them down to let them know that there is support.”

Laurence Findlay, the director of education and children’s services, said: “This is one big Aberdeenshire welcome to them and hopefully encourages others that this is really great place to teach.

“There are more probationers than we have had in a number of years so that is really positive.”