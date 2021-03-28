New system to be introduced at north-east recycling centres

New measures are to be introduced at recycling centres in the north-east next month.

Aberdeenshire Council hopes to increase the amount of material being recycled, and will be moving business waste away from recycling centres to create more space for new materials to be taken in.

Businesses will be asked to use the council’s waste transfer stations at Ellon, Macduff and Crow’s Nest in Banchory from next month.

There, they can pay by weight for their recycling and non-recyclable waste using chip and pin technology.

The council said that although most businesses pay the necessary fees, some business waste continues to be presented as household waste so it can be processed free of charge.

Under the measures householders using commercial type vehicles to take materials to recycling centres such as vans, pick-ups, minibuses or small trailers will be limited to 24 visits during any given financial year. Towable horse trailers will have six visits per year.

Certain types of vehicle typically used by businesses will not be allowed at the recycling centres, including those over 3.5 tonnes, tippers, tractors, large trailers over 8ft in length excluding the tow bar and vehicles with twin wheels or more than four wheels.

Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager, Ros Baxter, said: “This new system is very welcome as it will allow us to make space for more recyclable materials at our recycling centres and improve services for householders.

“Most households will not be affected by the permitted slots at all as cars, estate cars, people carriers, MPVs, 4x4s and mobility adapted vehicles will continue to have the usual eight visits in four weeks to recycling centres.

“We are keen to minimise inconvenience to those householders who use commercial-type vehicles or small trailers to take materials to recycling centres.

“We firmly believe that the 24 visits per year will provide them with adequate scope for attending our centres, particularly to cover the grass-cutting season.”

For more information on the new system, visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentrelimits

Slots for recycling centres can be booked online at https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/waste/recycling/book-recycling-centre-visit/