New swimming pool and gym opens at Aberdeen academy

A new gym and 25m swimming pool have opened their doors in Aberdeen.

The facility at Aberdeen’s newest school Lochside Academy, is being run by Sport Aberdeen.

The £47 million school had its first intake of pupils in August.

Get Active @ Lochside has a fully equipped gym, swimming pool and two sports halls.+

David Selkirk, Sport Aberdeen’s director of community leisure operations, said: “Get active @ Lochside is a fantastic, modern facility and we are delighted to be running the centre on behalf of Aberdeen City council.

“The new facility strengthens Sport Aberdeen’s offering in the south of the city and is a great community facility.”

The sports hub also includes a dance studio, educational room and a number of outdoor facilities including three seven-a-side 3G pitches.