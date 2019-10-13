New survey to analyse Aberdeen residents’ travel behaviour

A university is carrying out a survey into active travel in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen University is looking into walking, cycling or using any form of physical activity for part of, or an entire journey, to understand active travellers’ behaviour while visiting different areas of the city.

They are looking for members of the public to take part in the questionnaire, which includes why people choose to travel this way and what their primary mode of travel is.

It also asks people to decide how they would spend £1,000 to improve sustainable travel options in the city, such as lowering traffic volume, facilities such as cycle lanes, wayfinding signage, improving street lighting and more.

Other concerns include whether people listen to audio or speak while travelling, and if they use mobile applications such as Strava.

To take part in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/30Uuret