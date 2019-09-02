New survey shows public against ‘soft touch justice’ claims north-east MSP

A north-east MSP has claimed a new survey published today shows the public oppose “soft touch justice”.

The Scottish Sentencing Council has released survey findings which reveal a majority of Scots consider current court sentences to be too lenient and that the primary role of the courts should be protecting public safety.

The survey states 56% of Scots consider Scottish court sentences to be “much too” or a “little too” lenient.

Liam Kerr, North-east MSP and Scottish Conservative justice secretary, said: “The SNP cannot continue to ignore the majority of Scots who oppose their soft touch justice.

“In addition, almost 60% of Scots agree that the courts’ number one priority should be protecting the public. This demonstrates why the SNP must support my bill to keep the worst criminals in prison forever.”

In the survey, 1,000 residents across Scotland were asked for their views on what the purposes of sentencing should be, how current sentencing is perceived and their awareness of sentencing options.

The Scottish Sentencing Council is currently working on guidelines which will explain how courts arrive at sentencing decisions..

Speaking to the Evening Express, Lady Dorrian, Lord Justice Clerk and chairwoman of the Scottish Sentencing Council, said: “I would expect these guidelines will be of much more significance from the point of view of public understanding.

“Our hope is that this will make the sentencing process much more clear and transparent to the public and they will be able to understand what things the judge has had to take into account.”

Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Humza Yousaf, said: “Our investment in prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation, both in prisons and in community justice, have contributed to Scotland’s reconviction rate falling to its lowest level in 20 years, in turn helping to keep crime down and communities safe.”