New survey hopes to understand role of Aberdeen’s carers

A health body is carrying out a survey to better understand the roles of carers in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) provides health and social care services.

Health chiefs are evaluating its Carers Strategy and want to discover more about what is important to carers.

One in 10 people in Aberdeen had an unpaid caring role, which means 20,000 people in the Granite City are informal or unpaid carers.

The views of these people are vital to the partnership and can help shape the ACHSCP strategy.

To fill out the questionnaire and voice concerns visit bit.ly/2TPV9SD