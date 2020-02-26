New supermarket to open inside retailer at Aberdeen beach

An Aberdeen retailer plans to open a supermarket branch in its store next week.

Owners of The Range at the Queens Links Leisure Park submitted a building warrant in September to open a branch of Iceland in the shop.

The refit comes after it was announced there would be a strategic alliance between the two retailers, which now sees 38 branches of The Range containing an Iceland Foods and there will be more in the pipeline.

The store in Aberdeen will carry the complete Iceland Foods selection including fresh food, bakery, store cupboard and drinks when it opens on March 6.

Owner and founder of The Range Chris Dawson said: “The Range’s massive non-food offering under the same roof as Iceland’s unique food offering will provide customers with a ‘one-stop shop’ and access to over 80,000 different products under one roof. I think our customers will be surprised and delighted to view the extent and quality of Iceland’s food selection.”

The Iceland food sections in The Range are designed to appeal to new customers who have not shopped at Iceland before and the opening will have no effect on the existing Beach Boulevard store.

He added: “We hope that our existing Aberdeen customers will be delighted with this news and their refreshed store offering a vast selection across both The Range and Iceland.”

Iceland founder and executive chairman Sir Malcolm Walker said: “The ethos of The Range – ‘to bring our customers great quality products at the most competitive prices’ – is absolutely identical to Iceland’s so I feel that we make natural partners in this new alliance.”