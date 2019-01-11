New study reveals link between missed doctor appointments and early death

A new study has revealed missing doctor appointments is associated with early death.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen, University of Glasgow and Lancaster University examined the impact missing GP appointments has on patients.

The study discovered that patients with mental-health conditions who missed two or more appointments a year are at greater risk of death than those who missed none.

Dr Ross McQueenie, who led the study, said: “Patients diagnosed with long-term mental health problems, who did die during the follow-up period, died prematurely, often from non-natural external factors such as suicide.”

The study found that patients with long-term health conditions have an increased risk of missing appointments and are at a greater risk of death.