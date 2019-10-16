New street sweepers arrive in Aberdeen to help clears autumn leaves

New mechanical sweepers have been brought in by Aberdeen City Council to help staff clear up leaves from streets.

Thousands of tonnes of leaves are expected to be picked up by staff over the next few months to stop pavements from becoming slippery and dangerous.

Three extra street sweepers have been brought in, as well as extra skips for disposal to reduce travel times.

A council spokeswoman said: “Our staff are just at the start of the annual leaf-clearing programme and our priorities are to target known hot spots and areas prone to flooding.

“The programme is planned every year taking into consideration known areas where there could be problems if the leaves aren’t swept up.

“We’d ask people to report any issues to us where there is a concern and our environmental services team will organise for the area to be cleared.”