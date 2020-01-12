New stats reveal number of assaults in north-east community over festive period

There were 28 crimes reported in the Turriff area in December, according to new statistics from north-east police.

During the same period, there were six recorded assaults including three at licensed premises over the festive period and three domestic-related.

Four thefts were reported, including a motor vehicle from a rural property in Turriff and a housebreaking at a commercial premises in Fyvie. There were six road traffic offences ranging from dangerous driving to failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

These were detected across the area from Methlick to the A947 in Turriff and Cuminestown.