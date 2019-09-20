New stats reveal amount of babies born in Aberdeen hospital last month

New statistics released by the midwives unit of an Aberdeen hospital have shown that almost 40 babies were born in the unit last month.

In the midwives unit of Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, a total of 39 babies came into the world in August.

Of those, 23 were boys, and 16 were girls, with 13 of the 39 water births.

For parents, 12 of the newborns were their first baby, while 27 of them were the second or more baby in the family.

Of those in the midwife unit, all mothers had skin to skin at birth, and 95% were breastfeeding.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The largest baby was a girl, weighing 9lb 2oz, while the smallest baby was a girl weighing 6lb 4oz.

NHS Grampian releases the data on a monthly basis to go alongside its ‘What We Did Last Week’ statistics, which show the number of A&E visits to three north-east hospitals, as well as the number of operations carried out and more.