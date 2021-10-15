Customers queue out of the door as new Starbucks opens in Peterhead as free drinks on offer

A brand-new Starbucks store has now opened to the public in Peterhead after delays set the project back several months.

The store located on Buchan Way, had Peterhead residents gathered on a brisk October morning to watch the official store opening.

The ribbon was cut by Dianne Beagrie, vice chairwoman of Buchan Area Committee, in front of staff and customers we were eager to sample some of Starbucks most popular products included the famous Pumpkin Spiced Latte.

Minutes after opening the store soon had a queue out the door with customers ready to get a glimpse of the store’s contemporary interior.

Throughout the opening weekend, Starbucks will be giving vouchers for a complimentary Tall drink to people living in the local community.

The store is part of the EG Group which manage service station stores i.e Drive-Thru’s and petrol station stores such as KFC, Subway and Greggs.

This will be the EG Group’s 100th Starbucks Drive-Thru store and their 160th overall in the UK.

This opening comes after the store was originally supposed to open in the summer but on-site delays mean that the store was not ready and so the opening had to be rescheduled.

The new store has created 17 new jobs for the small town of Peterhead and the team have been through training to prepare for the demand that the Drive-Thru coffee shop will have as it is the only one in the area.