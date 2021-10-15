Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Customers queue out of the door as new Starbucks opens in Peterhead as free drinks on offer

By Ross Hempseed
15/10/2021, 12:02 pm Updated: 15/10/2021, 12:07 pm

A brand-new Starbucks store has now opened to the public in Peterhead after delays set the project back several months.

The store located on Buchan Way, had Peterhead residents gathered on a brisk October morning to watch the official store opening.

The ribbon was cut by Dianne Beagrie, vice chairwoman of Buchan Area Committee, in front of staff and customers we were eager to sample some of Starbucks most popular products included the famous Pumpkin Spiced Latte.

Minutes after opening the store soon had a queue out the door with customers ready to get a glimpse of the store’s contemporary interior.

Throughout the opening weekend, Starbucks will be giving vouchers for a complimentary Tall drink to people living in the local community.

The store is part of the EG Group which manage service station stores i.e Drive-Thru’s and petrol station stores such as KFC, Subway and Greggs.

This will be the EG Group’s 100th Starbucks Drive-Thru store and their 160th overall in the UK.

The new store is EG Group’s 100th Drive-Thru Starbucks they have opened in the UK.

This opening comes after the store was originally supposed to open in the summer but on-site delays mean that the store was not ready and so the opening had to be rescheduled.

The new store has created 17 new jobs for the small town of Peterhead and the team have been through training to prepare for the demand that the Drive-Thru coffee shop will have as it is the only one in the area.