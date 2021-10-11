News / Local Starbucks Peterhead: Opening date, trading hours and everything else you need to know about new outlet By Ross Hempseed 11/10/2021, 5:39 pm Updated: 11/10/2021, 6:04 pm The new store with a drive-thru will be located at Buchan Way in Peterhead A new Starbucks store is due to open in Peterhead bringing 18 new job opportunities to the coastal town. The new store is part of the EG group who are celebrating the fact the new Peterhead store will be their 100th drive-thru outlet. It will be the company’s 160th store overall. When will the new Starbucks in Peterhead open? The ribbon will be cut by local councillor Dianne Beagrie at 8am on Friday, October 15. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe