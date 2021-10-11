A new Starbucks store is due to open in Peterhead bringing 18 new job opportunities to the coastal town.

The new store is part of the EG group who are celebrating the fact the new Peterhead store will be their 100th drive-thru outlet.

It will be the company’s 160th store overall.

When will the new Starbucks in Peterhead open?

The ribbon will be cut by local councillor Dianne Beagrie at 8am on Friday, October 15.