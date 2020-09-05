New standard should reduce time it takes north-east council to move in new tenants

Councillors have agreed a new procedure which could reduce the time it takes for homes to be re-let in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee has agreed a new “lettable standard”, altering the responsibilities of tenants and the local authority.

It aims to reduce the length of time a property is unoccupied and follows a review of the council’s void process last year.

In light of the review’s findings, tenants and the local authority will work together before they vacate a property to ensure necessary work is carried out while upgrades will continue after incoming residents have moved in.

The revised approach means tenants will have more of a say on upgrades to their home, while an estimated £1 million in rent losses could be avoided.

Committee chair Anne Stirling said: “The new lettings standards should significantly reduce the time it takes for properties to be re-let, which is great for tenants and the council alike.

“The review was a key part of our Aberdeenshire Rapid Rehousing Plan, under which we’ve made a commitment to make better use of our resources, and an important part of that has been to focus on the needs of tenants and give them greater empowerment.”

Committee vice-chair Doreen Mair added: “It’s in everybody’s interests to ensure that properties don’t stay empty for any longer than they need to be, and I would commend everybody involved in developing the new standards.

“We hope tenants quickly see the benefits of the new approach and that they feel a greater sense of involvement in the process.”