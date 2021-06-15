New sports complex in Elgin to be open by end of July

New sports pitches under construction in Elgin are poised to be completed by the end of next month.

The project to build three all-weather pitches at Lesser Borough Briggs has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, now it has been confirmed the work, which is being spearheaded by charity Elgin Sports Community Trust, will be ready to use from Monday, July 26.

And a sports festival has also been scheduled on Saturday, August 14 to showcase the activities that will take place at the site.

Financial boost for sports pitches

Lesser Borough Briggs was previously a barren piece of ground next to the River Lossie before the group agreed a 99-year lease for the site.

The Elgin Sports Community Trust was formed by parents concerned about a lack of capacity for bookings at similar facilities in Elgin and the surrounding area.

Support has been secured from the project by contractor VolkerFitzpatrick, which completed some of the construction for free, with Sport Scotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise both pledging £100,000.

Now it has been confirmed a sponsorship deal with Elgin-based firm Gleaner, which will lead to the sports pitches being christened the Gleaner Arena.

A Gleaner spokeswoman said: “Gleaner concluded that supporting the trust was an opportunity to give back to the community.

“In these unprecedented times, the benefits to health, fitness and mental health really are invaluable.

“The responsibility adopted by the trust requires support from organisations and individuals in Moray. As a local company, Gleaner are pleased to support the trust in their venture to provide a safe, accessible area for sports activities.”

What will the pitches be used for?

It is hoped the sports pitches will be used by children and adults in Elgin with groups from Keith, Lossiemouth and Hopeman also expressing an interest.

Elgin City FC are poised to be one of the teams to take advantage of the new facility with Lossiemouth FC and Moray Rugby Club also due to take to the field.

However, plans are also being made to create amateur leagues for veterans, walking football, adults and various ages of children.

The complex will have one full sized football pitch with two smaller five-a-side pitches and also be suitable for other sports.