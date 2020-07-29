New sponsor announced for north-east’s Taste Of Grampian

Royal Bank of Scotland is set to sponsor a tent at this year’s Taste Of Grampian.

The north-east’s biggest food and drink festival, which is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland, is also supported by ANM Group, Opportunity North East, the Evening Express and the Press And Journal.

The upcoming event will take place via an online and interactive platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

There will be six virtual ‘tents’ at Taste of Grampian, Taste of Highland to Taste of Tayside and Fife and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Each tent will be streaming a variety of videos over the event weekend.

Established in 1724, Royal Bank of Scotland has around 700 branches in the UK – mainly in Scotland.

Russell Whyte, director with Royal Bank of Scotland’s corporate and commercial team, said he was delighted the banking company would support this year’s festival.

He stated: “The events of recent months have brought into sharp focus the importance of the food and drink sector to Scotland. Its impact has also shown how embracing modern technologies can allow business and communities to overcome new challenges and issues.

“The Taste of Grampian festival has traditionally been a great opportunity to bring together the hundreds of great businesses across the region which help make the area a leader in Scottish produce.

“While we wish we could celebrate and enjoy the efforts of the region’s food and drink sector in person, Royal Bank of Scotland is delighted to support this virtual event and let thousands of people across the country share in the excitement of the show online.”

Locals can expect a range of cooking demos, virtual gin tastings, competitions as well as fantastic collaborations.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk or to become an exhibitor please contact Laura Adam on laadam@dctmedia.co.uk