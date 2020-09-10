New sponsor announced for Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards

The Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards have landed another sponsor, which will support a brand new category.

Since the judges were overwhelmed by the number and quality of entries, they decided to present an additional accolade – Judges Special Award – which will honour an individual or a business that went above and beyond in their efforts to help and support vulnerable people in the north-east communities.

Aberdeen-based engineering consultant Imrandd will sponsor the final category.

Sripad Gopala, CFO Imrandd, said: “There’s no denying it’s been an extremely tough year for both Aberdeen businesses and residents, but in these difficult times we’ve seen real generosity and selflessness as people rally round to support one another.

“Aberdeen has a strong, tight-knit community spirit, with wonderful people doing great things.

“As a local business, we’re delighted we can help recognise some of these amazing acts of kindness through our involvement in the Aberdeen’s Champion Awards and wish all nominees the best of luck.”

The Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards are run in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106FM.

The judges will have the difficult task of choosing winners in the following categories: Community Champion, Entertainment Champion, Business Champion, Young Person’s Champion, Sport and Wellbeing Champion, Charity Champion, Keyworker Award (Individual), Keyworker Award (Team) and the new Judges Special Award.

The virtual awards ceremony will take place on Thursday September 24. Original 106FM Big Breakfast show presenters Claire Stevenson and Craig Lumsden will host the awards night.

Go to www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeenschampionawards/ for more information.

Do you want to be involved? Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorship opportunities