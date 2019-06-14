New sponsor announced for Aberdeen Science Centre

Projects aimed at supporting education at Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC) will continue thanks to a new sponsor.

ASC is in the middle of a multi-million-pound redevelopment which will see a state of the art science centre created.

Energy company Equinor has stepped in to help sponsor the centre and its Code Factory programme.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging young people’s interest in coding, programming and virtual reality.

Liz Hodge, chief executive of the centre, said: “Meaningful engagement with the energy industry, such as the partnership we have with Equinor, allows us to bring new and exciting displays and interactive exhibits to Aberdeen Science Centre while reinforcing our aim of encouraging an interest in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“We are grateful to Equinor for their support.”