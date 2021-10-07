Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New speed cameras to be installed near ‘concerning’ stretch at Kingswells ‘to reduce the number of people killed’

By Kirstin Tait
07/10/2021, 1:14 pm Updated: 07/10/2021, 1:16 pm
The A944 at Kingswells. Supplied by Google Maps.

Mobile safety cameras will be installed on the A944 Dunecht to Alford road near Kingswells to reduce the amount of fatalities and serious injuries due to crashes.

The cameras will come into action from October 11 on just under one mile of road as part of a £675,000 investment across Scotland.

In the last five years, five crashes have left people injured on the stretch – including the death of a pedestrian.

More than that, a recent speed survey found that over 50% of vehicles are exceeding the 40mph speed limit in the area.

The main aim of the safety cameras are to reduce e the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

‘Area of concern’

And Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, hopes the cameras will improve the stretch – which has been dubbed an ‘area of concern’.

He said: “Safety cameras are deployed where they have the greatest potential to reduce injury collisions.

“This stretch of the A944, near Kingswells, was highlighted as an area of concern with a number of recorded injury collisions and a significant number of speeding vehicles.

“Our mobile cameras will be deployed at this location on a regular basis as we aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place.

“Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”

‘This will help to safeguard public’

Councillor Jennifer Stewart, the convener of the Public Protection Committee at Aberdeen City Council added: “Public safety is paramount on all our roads and the use of mobile cameras on this particular section of the A944, near Kingswells will be a helpful reminder to drivers to observe the speed limits.

“This will help to safeguard public safety and encourage good driver skills.”