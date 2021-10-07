New speed cameras to be installed near ‘concerning’ stretch at Kingswells ‘to reduce the number of people killed’

Mobile safety cameras will be installed on the A944 Dunecht to Alford road near Kingswells to reduce the amount of fatalities and serious injuries due to crashes.

The cameras will come into action from October 11 on just under one mile of road as part of a £675,000 investment across Scotland.

In the last five years, five crashes have left people injured on the stretch – including the death of a pedestrian.

More than that, a recent speed survey found that over 50% of vehicles are exceeding the 40mph speed limit in the area.

The main aim of the safety cameras are to reduce e the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

‘Area of concern’

And Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, hopes the cameras will improve the stretch – which has been dubbed an ‘area of concern’.

He said: “Safety cameras are deployed where they have the greatest potential to reduce injury collisions.

“This stretch of the A944, near Kingswells, was highlighted as an area of concern with a number of recorded injury collisions and a significant number of speeding vehicles.

“Our mobile cameras will be deployed at this location on a regular basis as we aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place.

“Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”

‘This will help to safeguard public’

Councillor Jennifer Stewart, the convener of the Public Protection Committee at Aberdeen City Council added: “Public safety is paramount on all our roads and the use of mobile cameras on this particular section of the A944, near Kingswells will be a helpful reminder to drivers to observe the speed limits.

“This will help to safeguard public safety and encourage good driver skills.”