New soft play centre for north-east children with additional support needs opens its doors

The first soft play area for children with additional support needs in the north-east has opened its doors.

Charity BECS (Because Everyone Counts) built the facility at Burghmuir Circle in Inverurie.

Founder Becky Mennie, 32, has spoken of her delight at finally opening the premises and said it will make a huge difference to families in the area.

It was originally hoped the new site would open at the end of June but it was delayed due to a lack of funding.

However, a final push for cash led to the group raising £12,000 to cover the running costs for the centre for the first couple of months.

Becky, mother to three-year-old Mason, said: “It is a relief to get to this stage and to get the final pieces in place.

“It will bring everyone in Inverurie together, including children who have additional support needs and get all the children to mix together.

“I think the centre will bring in people from across the north-east.

“I’ve already had a number of inquiries from people in Stonehaven and up in Peterhead asking when we’ll be opening up.

“It has taken a long time to get to this point and I think some people had questioned if we were going to open.

“However, I am quite stubborn so we were going to get over that funding hurdle.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charity will also receive more donations from the proceeds of a Highland League legends match held yesterday. More than 50 Highland legends past and present pulled on their boots for the charity game at Turriff United’s Haughs stadium.

Generous supporters handed over donations when they entered the grounds.

Becky also praised businesses in Inverurie for helping her reach her goal.

She said: “I have been speaking to a lot of businesses who have been fantastic in helping us get to this point.

“Inverurie businesses have been great. Hopefully we can pay them back by bringing customers to them when people come to our centre.”

Councillors from Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch area committee approved proposals to convert the building earlier this year.

Two parking spots will be available for staff and another four will be offered to customers.

Work to install the play equipment, including a sensory room, was completed in June.