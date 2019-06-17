New soft play centre designed for north-east children needing additional support

Work to create the north-east’s first soft play area for children with additional support needs has taken a step forward.

Charity Becs (Because Everyone Counts) is building the facility at Burghmuir Circle in Inverurie.

The charity’s founder Becky Mennie, 31, who is mum to three-year-old Mason, said the play centre will make a huge difference to families in the area.

It is hoped the centre could open at the end of the month.

A sensory room will also be created with construction at the facility starting this week.

Becky told The Evening Express: “Our equipment arrived on site last week.

“At the moment we are looking at having a soft opening on June 28, with our official opening in early July. It means we will hopefully be able to iron out any problems.

“We hope we will be able to support parents with additional support needs by being open for the summer holidays.”

“I know how hard it can be to entertain a child for six weeks during the summer holidays if they are not at nursery or school.”

Becky praised businesses in Inverurie for helping her reach her goal. However, the charity still needs to raise £12,000 as soon as possible to cover running costs for centre for the first couple of months.

Becky added: “It will make it easier for us for the first couple of months before we start earning our own revenue.

“I have been speaking to a lot of businesses who have been fantastic in helping us get to this point.

“Inverurie businesses have been great, I don’t think there is anyone who has actually said no to help us and hopefully we can pay them back by bringing customers to them when people come to our centre.”

Councillors from Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch area committee approved the proposals to convert the building.

Parking at the site will be outside the building with the planning application stating there would be six spaces.

Two parking spots would be used for staff and another four available for those dropping off.