New SNP councillor elected to Aberdeen ward

Miranda Radley has been elected as a councillor for Aberdeen’s Kincorth/Nigg/Cove ward.

Ten candidates from across the political spectrum, as well as those standing independently of party politics, were vying to be elected into the seat, which was left vacant due to former SNP councillor Stephen Flynn stepping down following his appointment as MP for Aberdeen South.

Counting of the votes began at Kincorth Sports Centre at 1pm.

This included nine from votes cast at polling stations, and six boxes of postal votes.

A total of 3,540 votes were cast, out of a possibility of 13,130 which is a 27% turnout.

SNP’s Miranda Radley has now been selected as councillor for the ward.

The other candidates were Scottish Labour’s Shona Simpson, Liberal Democrat’s Moira Henderson, Scottish Conservative’s Christopher Wyles, Scottish Libertarian Party’s Bryce Hope, Scottish Green Party’s Daniel Verhamme and independents Lisette Bellizzi Houston, Andy Finlayson, Sochima Iroh and Simon McLean.