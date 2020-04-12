New SNP chief steps up to lead opposition in north-east

A new leader has been appointed for the opposition SNP party in Aberdeenshire.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie, who represents the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward, has been elected as new leader of the SNP group in the region.

The title was previously held by Richard Thomson, who stepped down from the role after being elected as the MP for Gordon in December’s General Election.

Ms Petrie has been a councillor since 2015, when she took up the role following a by-election.

She said: “It is an honour to become the leader of the SNP group in Aberdeenshire.

“I’m stepping into this position at a deeply challenging time for Aberdeenshire and all the people who we represent here.

“Our priority at this time absolutely has to be steering the region through this pandemic, and that will rightly mean working collaboratively with colleagues across the council.

“We, as a group, stand ready to do that.

“Once we are through this pandemic, then we can focus once again on delivering the priorities of our group, which have been well established under the excellent leadership of Councillor Thomson, and continuing to hold the administration to account.”

Councillor Stephen Smith will remain in his position as deputy leader of the group.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The SNP is the main opposition group in Aberdeenshire to the Conservative administration.

There are currently 21 councillors representing the SNP in the region.

Mr Thomson offered his congratulations to Ms Petrie.

He said: “I’d like to offer Gwyneth my warmest congratulations on her election.

“She’s someone who, since her election, has earned great respect both inside and outside the council in her community.

“I know she’ll do a fantastic job in holding the current political leaders to account as we prepare to offer SNP leadership of the council once more.

“It has been an enormous privilege to have served as SNP group leader since 2015 and to have had the opportunity to lead the SNP Group into administration for the first time in the council’s history.

“I am pleased to have been able to play my part in shaping Aberdeenshire for the better, as both council leader and opposition leader, and to be able to hand over a group which is in good health and which is once again the largest group on Aberdeenshire Council.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said she was “absolutely delighted” to hear the news.

She added: “I’ve known and worked with Gwyneth for many years and she is somebody who understands the challenges and numerous opportunities we have locally, and can lead the SNP group with drive to deliver on our shared goals of progressiveness and fairness.”