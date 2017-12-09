New snow and ice warning for North-east

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been extended for the North-east.

Currently the Met Office has a warning in place until 6pm this evening but winter weather is set to continue.

Between 2-5cm is expected in northern Aberdeenshire with the new warning in place from 6pm tonight.

Aberdeen is not part of the new warning.

The warning on the Met Office said: “Wintry showers will gradually become confined to the far north of Scotland overnight.

“A further 2-5 cm of snow is likely over parts of northern Scotland with 5-10 cm possible over some mountains.

“Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard. Impacts include probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some roads likely to be affected with longer journey times by road and bus services.”

The weather warning will expire at midday on Sunday.