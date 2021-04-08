New snow and ice warning issued by Met Office for north and north-east

A new weather warning has been issued by the Met Office today.

The forecaster’s yellow alert for snow and ice covers much of Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Islands.

Snow is expected this afternoon and into the evening, becoming heavier and more frequent overnight.

The latest warning comes following a week of wintry conditions across much of the region.

It is due to come into force at midnight tonight, and remain in place until 10am.

The conditions are expected to have an impact on roads and railways, with longer journey times prediction. Untreated surfaces may also be icy, increasing the risk of falling.

The forecaster said: “Snow showers will start to affect parts of northern Scotland during Thursday afternoon and evening and will become heavier and more frequent overnight.

“Accumulations of snow will be small and patchy at lower levels, and not as widespread as earlier this week, however, the additional hazard of patchy ice is expected form on some surfaces between showers.”

Meanwhile, a separate yellow alert for high winds remains in place for Shetland and Orkney today.

This warning is due to come into force at 4pm and remain in effect until 2am tomorrow.

Gusts of up to 70mph are possible, especially in the Shetland Isles.

The winds will ease first in Orkney this evening, but easing off in Shetland during the early hours of tomorrow morning.