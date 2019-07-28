New smart hubs planned for Aberdeen will feature defibrillators

More smart hubs could be installed in Aberdeen following a series of planning applications.

Telecommunications operator Urban Innovation Company (UIC) hopes to add five multi-functional Pulse Smart Hubs in Aberdeen.

The first of its kind was implemented in Belfast in January this year.

Free to use for the public, they will allow people to make local phone calls, provide free wifi, access maps, events and services, charge mobile phones and more.

New devices have been earmarked for the pavements outside TGI Friday’s at the Beach Esplanade, 99 George Street, 7-21A St Nicholas Street, Trinity Hall, on Holburn Street and 218 Union Street.

There will also be a smart public access defibrillator (PAD) on the site, which will be locked, but capable of being released without contacting emergency services, and can only be used on people with an irregular heartbeat.

The hub will also include an emergency button which will allow immediate access to Police Scotland, the ambulance service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and will give at least 10% of its operating hours to promoting local authority events and services.

In documents by architect Wildstone Planning, CEO and planning director Philip Allard said: “Following pre-application advice, five sites have been selected to be brought forward to application.”

A determination deadline has been set for September 15. If planning permission is passed, the two different services will significantly increase the amount of free wifi that is available in and around the city centre.