New law to protect children from physical violence hailed as ‘historic step forward’

Last month, when the new law giving children the same protection from physical assault as adults came into force in Scotland, we took a historic step forward in making it a country where children’s rights are fully recognised, respected and fulfilled.

This new law spells out that in Scotland we will no longer tolerate any physical violence against children, in the same way that we don’t for adults.

We set out to campaign on this issue many years ago, alongside families and organisations from across Scotland, because it seemed astounding that our most vulnerable members of society were the least protected from harm.

We asked for the outdated criminal defence of ‘reasonable chastisement’ to be removed from Scots law, so that hitting a child could never be legally justified.

It’s important to be clear about what this change is, and what it isn’t. Reform takes away a legal defence; it does not create a new offence.

There is no ‘ban’. Rather, the Act is about providing clarity in the law and upholding children’s human rights. It is also worth noting that there is no evidence that parents will be criminalised; none of the 50-plus countries around the world that have already taken this step have experienced this.

However, by passing this equal protection legislation, Scottish Parliament has set out in clear terms that physical punishment should no longer be part of childhood in Scotland.

Already in many countries, including Scotland, the use of physical punishment is declining and becoming less acceptable, and the vast majority of parents express mixed and negative feelings about its use.

But it can be a difficult and an emotive subject. How we feel about physical punishment is affected by the way we were parented and the way we parent. However, research shows it isn’t an effective way to discipline children and, worse, carries with it a risk of harm.

In 2015, the NSPCC and other children’s organisations commissioned a review of the international evidence on this issue.

This found that physical punishment did not work, damaged family relationships and there was growing evidence it increased aggression, anti-social behaviour and depression and anxiety in children, which may continue into their adult lives.

We know that bringing up children can be difficult without the additional strains of a pandemic. And as a charity that has worked in child protection for many years, we realise that the best way to help children is to provide support for them and their families. And support is out there to help parents manage stressful situations.

The NSPCC and other organisations provide a range of resources on positive parenting techniques and setting clear and consistent boundaries in a caring and responsible way, and our helpline is there to give adults advice and support.

For parenting advice visit www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/support-for-parents/