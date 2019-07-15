Aberdeen college launches new part-time courses

An Aberdeen college has introduced new part-time courses which start after the summer.

The new North East Scotland College courses include introductions to social media, podcasting and digital marketing, sewing bees (basic sewing skills), digital forensics, GDPR and cake decorating with your children.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Joy Aiken, manager for part-time programmes, said, “We’ve added some exciting new courses to complement the huge range of popular options already on offer and we hope that more people than ever before will take up the opportunity to learn some new skills.

“It could be the start of a brand new hobby or even help you take a step on to, or even further up, the career ladder.

“It is also a great way to build confidence and meet new people as well as giving you new skills or something to impress employers on your CV.”

Visit nescol.ac.uk to download the copy of the part-time guide of courses.