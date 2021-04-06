Aberdeen singer-songwriter Craig John Davidson is set to release a new single in collaboration with a multi-platinum selling American musician and a Scottish Album of the Year winner.

Scheduled for release on Friday April 30 the track Down at Dawn was mastered by Candlebox guitarist Peter Klett at his City Sessions Sound studio in Florida.

Flett was guitarist with Seattle based Candlebox whose debut album racked up sales in excess of four million.

Artwork for Down at Dawn was provided by Dunecht raised singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph.

In 2015 Joseph claimed the Scottish Album of the Year award for debut Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled.

The new single Down At Dawn is available to presave of Spotify now.

Craig said: “I know Peter really well because I have toured a lot with him.

“Candlebox’s first album went quadruple platinum.

“I checked on Spotify and couldn’t believe how much listeners they get a month, it is a million.

“They are big in America. Island (Styles) who plays in Lotus Crush is now the guitarist in Candlebox.

“It is always good to get someone different to master tracks and Peter has a great ear.

“He also mixed another one of my songs which he did completely different to what I would have done by making it a bigger rock sound.

“He did a great job.”

© Supplied by Paul Nicol

Klett is now guitarist with Lotus Crush, the band fronted by Pitmedden musician Terry McDermott, who is now based in New Orleans.

Although the new single was recorded at Cherry Red Studios in the north-east the mastering was done by Klett in Florida.

Craig said: “I toured for two months across America with Peter when he was in Lotus Crush.

“I have also toured Europe and the UK with him.

“The first time I met Peter was in Poland in 2015 when the band were arriving from different places then we did a European tour.

“When you are in close quarters with someone for so long on a tour bus you get to know him pretty well.

“It was great to work with Peter on this release.”

The artwork for the release of the new single is an eerie photograph taken by Scottish Album of the Year winner Joseph.

From When I Wake The Want Is, Joseph’s follow up to her award-winning debut, was also short-listed for the Scottish Album of the Year in 2019.

© Supplied by Kathryn Joseph

Craig said: “Kathryn provided the photography and it is great to have her involved.

“Every time I see one of Kathryn’s photos I always wonder if I could use them.

“She definitely captures something.”

Craig revealed new single Down At Dawn is an early taster for a new album which is at an advanced stage.

The coronavirus lockdown has denied musicians the opportunity to play live with venues closed down from last March.

Amidst the isolation of the lockdown Craig has been prolific with the stunning EP The Beautiful Battle of Being Around released in December 2020.

He said: “All I can do is record due to the pandemic.

“This release is part of new album which is quite far on in the process, about 70% there.

“I put out an EP in December and have probably recorded about 25 songs during the lockdown.

“Although there has been the lockdown I have still been able to send material to people so there have been a lot of musicians I have asked to play on it.”

One of the strongest voices in the Scottish music scenes Craig has been releasing emotionally raw, honest and beautiful music for more than a decade.

Albums such as Queen Compulsion (2020), Motherstar (2018), King Repulsion (2015), The Last Laugh (2013), All In Song (2010), Curiosity (2010) and Soaked in Harm (2008) are all essential.

The pandemic has twice derailed plans to play a mini-tour of Finland in 2020 but Craig hopes he can play overseas later this year to promote his new material.

He said: “I was scheduled to play in Finland last April but that was then rescheduled for October, then cancelled again.

“To be safe we have rescheduled that for November with five or six dates over there.

“Hopefully that can go ahead.

“I was supposed to be playing Belladrum, but that is now cancelled. .”

With the mass vaccine roll-out there is hope music venues will open again later this year and that musicians can finally take to the stage.

It is now 13 months and counting since venues last vibrated to the sound of music.

Craig is remaining cautiously optimistic about getting back on stage.

He said: “You never know what will happen with these strains.

“Previously I have thought I will get the shows and then they have been cancelled.

“You have no control over it.

“After nearly two years waiting to get in touch with promoters will it still be the same promotors and will the venues still be there?

“It is so unpredictable.”