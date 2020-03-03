New signs installed in Aberdeen community in speeding crackdown

New signs have been installed in an Aberdeen community to help tackle speeding.

Digital speed signs have been erected on Scotstown Road and a section of Ellon Road in Bridge of Don which show the speed of traffic travelling along each of the streets.

Both have 30mph limits and there is a 20mph restriction on part of Scotstown Road during school pick-up and drop-off times.

An electronic smiley face sign has been installed next to Scotstown Primary which flashes at motorists as they approach on the road.

The signs were installed after residents spoke of their fears over speeding in the area.

Concerns were raised in relation to Balgownie Road, Jesmond Drive and on the behaviour of passing drivers around the Shielhill development at Dubford.

Police officers have carried out operations in the area, stopping speeding vehicles and issuing drivers with fixed penalty notices.

Councillor Jessica Mennie, who represents the Bridge of Don area, said: “These electronic speed signs will be very much welcomed by the local community and parents, particularly outside Scotstown Primary where there is a real issue with speeding.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have recently purchased six portable signs to provide positive guidance to drivers along roads within the city.

“The intention is that they will be rotated around major routes and adjacent to schools to improve driver behaviour.

“To date, three of the signs have been installed as we are using this initial period as a test so we can build an understanding of how best to locate and manage their use.”

The spokeswoman added: “Initial feedback has been positive.

“Signs will be installed along a number of other locations so the message can be maximised.”

Sergeant Fiona Duncan of the Bucksburn community policing team said: “We continue to encourage people to report any concerns they have regarding driver behaviour and to contact us on 101 with as much information as possible.”

Bridge of Don councillor Alison Alphonse was also pleased to see these new signs go up.

She said: “I am delighted to see the new digital speed signals being installed.

“Any help in reducing the speed of traffic in the Bridge of Don is very welcome.”